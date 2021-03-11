Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition Formed For Early Detection Of Future Pandemic Threats

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said that it has formed Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition, which is a first-of-its-kind global scientific network dedicated to the early detection of, and rapid response to, future pandemic threats.

Abbott noted that the coalition builds on its decades of leadership in virus surveillance and helps to analyze virus samples for unknown diseases and detect mutations and variants including for COVID-19.

Abbott said it is bringing together global collaborators specializing in identification of unknown diseases, surveillance, virus sample collection, testing and sequencing.

The company stated that it will rapidly develop tests that can be used to help identify, isolate and contain outbreaks when potential new virus threats are identified.

