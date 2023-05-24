Abbott, other formula makers face FTC investigation for collusion - WSJ

Adds details from WSJ report and background

May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether baby-formula makers colluded on bids for attractive state contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The FTC is looking into whether Abbott Laboratories ABT.N and other formula manufacturers have "engaged in collusion or coordination with any other market participant regarding the bidding", the WSJ report said, citing documents posted to FTC's website.

The FTC has sought information from Nestle NESN.S, which makes the Good Start line of infant formulas, a company spokeswoman told the Journal, adding that the Swiss manufacturer has responded to the FTC.

FTC, Abbott, and Nestle did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In February, Abbott said it received a civil investigative demand from the FTC related to a probe of the companies participating in bids for WIC formula contracts.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

