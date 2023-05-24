News & Insights

ABT

Abbott, other formula makers face FTC investigation for collusion - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 24, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Rahat Sandhu for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether baby-formula makers colluded on bids for attractive state contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The FTC said it is looking into whether Abbott Laboratories ABT.N and other formula manufacturers have "engaged in collusion or coordination with any other market participant regarding the bidding" for state contracts, the report said, citing documents posted to FTC's website.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rahat.Sandhu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Stocks mentioned

ABT

ABT

