Abbott, other formula makers face FTC investigation for collusion - WSJ

May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether baby-formula makers colluded on bids for attractive state contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The FTC said it is looking into whether Abbott Laboratories ABT.N and other formula manufacturers have "engaged in collusion or coordination with any other market participant regarding the bidding" for state contracts, the report said, citing documents posted to FTC's website.

