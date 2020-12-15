Markets
ABT

Abbott Obtains CE Mark For COVID-19 IgG Quantitative Antibody Blood Test

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said it has received CE Mark for its COVID-19 IgG quantitative antibody blood test. It plans to submit its test for U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization soon.

According to the company, SARS-CoV-2 IgG II Quant antibody test measures levels of IgG antibodies to help measure and understand a person's immune response.

The test specifically identifies levels of IgG antibodies that attach to the virus' spike protein which can be helpful to evaluate a person's immune response to the vaccines.

The company noted that the CE Mark test will be available for use on Abbott's Architect and Alinity i platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular