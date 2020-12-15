Abbott Obtains CE Mark For COVID-19 IgG Quantitative Antibody Blood Test

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said it has received CE Mark for its COVID-19 IgG quantitative antibody blood test. It plans to submit its test for U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization soon.

According to the company, SARS-CoV-2 IgG II Quant antibody test measures levels of IgG antibodies to help measure and understand a person's immune response.

The test specifically identifies levels of IgG antibodies that attach to the virus' spike protein which can be helpful to evaluate a person's immune response to the vaccines.

The company noted that the CE Mark test will be available for use on Abbott's Architect and Alinity i platforms.

