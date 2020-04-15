Abbott Launches Antibody Blood Test For COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) launched its third COVID-19 test, a lab-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG. The SARS-CoV-2 IgG test identifies the IgG antibody, which is a protein that the body produces in the late stages of infection and may remain for up to months and possibly years after a person has recovered. The antibody test adds to the company's existing COVID-19 tests, m2000 molecular laboratory system and ID NOW molecular point-of-care device.

Abbott said the company is significantly scaling up its manufacturing for antibody testing and is expecting to immediately ship close to 1 million tests in the current week to U.S. customers. The company will ship a total of 4 million tests in total for April. Abbott is ramping up to 20 million tests in the U.S. in June and beyond.

