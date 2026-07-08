Abbott Labs vs. Glaukos: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Abbott Laboratories offers a highly diversified healthcare portfolio with strong profitability across diagnostics and medical devices.

Glaukos provides high-growth potential through its specialized focus on disruptive ophthalmic technologies for glaucoma and corneal care.

Should investors prioritize the stable cash flows of an industry titan or the rapid expansion of a medical technology specialist?

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Should you stick with a diversified healthcare titan or a specialized high-growth challenger? Here is how Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) stack up for investors looking ahead into 2026.

Abbott operates as a global leader across diagnostics, nutrition, and medical devices, offering stability through its massive scale. Glaukos focuses on ophthalmic solutions, aiming to disrupt the way doctors treat glaucoma and corneal diseases. Both compete for space among medical device stocks but offer very different risk and reward profiles.

The case for Abbott Laboratories

Abbott is a diversified healthcare leader selling medical devices, diagnostic tools, nutritional products, and generic medicines. Its portfolio includes high-growth areas like diabetes care and cardiovascular solutions. As of March 2026, the company expanded its presence in oncology by acquiring Exact Sciences for $23 billion. This acquisition integrated new cancer diagnostics technology into the existing Diagnostic Products segment. Abbott does not rely on any single customer for a material portion of its revenue, which helps reduce the risk of a sudden loss of business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $44.3 billion, representing growth of roughly 5.5% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of close to $6.5 billion for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of 14.7%. While revenue has grown steadily, this net margin was lower than the 31.9% recorded in 2024, reflecting the costs associated with its large-scale business shifts and recent acquisitions.

Its current, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.65x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, with lower ratios indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow, which is the cash left after paying for capital expenditures, was nearly $7.4 billion for the fiscal 2025.

The case for Glaukos

Glaukos is a specialist in the ophthalmic medical technology market, focusing on therapies for glaucoma and retinal diseases. The company generates revenue primarily from ophthalmic surgeons and surgical centers rather than a few large distributors. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of total net sales. While it operates globally, roughly 75% of its 2025 sales came from the United States. The company is betting heavily on its iStent and iDose platforms to capture a larger share of the vision care market.

For FY 2025, Glaukos reported revenue of $507.4 million, representing a 32% year-over-year increase. Despite this rapid top-line expansion, the company reported a net loss of approximately $187.7 million The company continues to prioritize growth and research over immediate profitability.

The current debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.16x. Free cash flow was negative at approximately $22.5 million, as the company spent more on operations and capital investments than it generated in cash.

Risk profile comparison

Abbott faces persistent legal exposure, including securities class actions regarding FDA compliance failures. It also deals with civil litigation related to infant formula facilities and product liability lawsuits involving spinal cord stimulators. Integrating the $23 billion Exact Sciences acquisition adds operational complexity and increased debt. Furthermore, the company must invest heavily in cybersecurity following previous data breaches to protect its sensitive customer information.

Glaukos relies heavily on its San Clemente, California, campus to manufacture its main product lines. Any disruption at this single location could severely impair its ability to supply customers. The company also depends on reimbursement levels from Medicare and private payers, making it vulnerable to changes in government coding or payment rates. Finally, Glaukos faces stiff competition from much larger and better-capitalized firms such as AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Alcon Inc (NYSE:ALC).

Valuation comparison

Abbott looks significantly cheaper on a Forward P/E basis, while Glaukos maintains a much higher P/S ratio as investors price in its rapid growth potential.

Metric Abbott Laboratories Glaukos Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 17.4x 2,000x 389.1x P/S ratio 3.7x 15.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Abbott Labs's recent quarterly results and its guidance for fiscal 2026 presented investors with a mixed bag. The Medical Device segment, led by cardiovascular devices, brought solid growth, but Abbott is seeing a slowdown in new users for its glucose monitoring system FreeStyle Libre CGM. The Nutrition business continues to show weakness as Abbott discounts prices to increase volume.

Abbott’s strengths are that Exact Sciences adds a cancer screening arm, and folds in the popular Cologuard product to its portfolio. Abbott should be able to power sales outside the U.S. for Cologuard. For 2026, Abbott should get company-wide sales over $50 billion, which would be about 13% year-over-year growth.

Glaukos has been pioneering treatment for glaucoma and other eye disorders, developing micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) early in this decade. MIGS is now a standard globally. Investors are especially excited about a new product that just came to market this year called Epioxa. It’s an incision-free alternative to treating keratoconus, a rare, sight-threatening disease. The potential is huge—by 2030, Glaukos believes it could be used on 18,000 eyes, bringing in more than $1 billion in revenue.

For 2026, iDose continues to power the business with excellent U.S. growth. Analysts see sales rising almost 25% to $630 million, with a narrowing of the net loss to about $56 million.

The choice here is between a health care giant hoping to buy its way to growth and a diagnostic startup that has revolutionized one area of treatment and looks set to do the same for a second. Glaukos comes at a premium. But its fast growth means long-term investors should be getting good value in the long run.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.