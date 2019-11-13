Abbott Labs Chooses an Insider to Be Its New CEO

Miles White, who has led Abbott Labs since 1999, will be succeeded by Robert Ford, president and chief operating officer of the pharmaceutical and medical-devices company.

Miles White, who has led the business since 1999, will be succeeded by Robert Ford, president and chief operating officer of the pharmaceutical and medical-devices company.

Abbott Laboratories named a 23-year veteran of the company to succeed its current CEO, Miles White, who has led the pharmaceutical and medical-device business since 1999.

Abbott said Wednesday morning that Robert Ford, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, will take on the CEO role at the end of March. Shares of Abbott (ticker: ABT) were down 0.3% in premarket trading.

White, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, was at the helm in 2013, when Abbott spun off parts of its pharmaceutical business to create AbbVie (ABBV), which markets Humira, the best-selling pharmaceutical in the world. According to Abbott, the market capitalization of Abbott and AbbVie has risen 167% since the split.

The back story. Shares of Abbott are up 16.6% so far this year, trailing behind the S&P 500, which is up 23.3% over the same period. Abbott trades at 23.7 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, according to FactSet, above its 5-year average of 20.1 times.

What’s new. Ford should be a familiar face on Wall Street, given that he has been the company’s president and COO since October 2018. He previously was executive vice president of Abbott’s medical-devices unit.

White has worked for Abbott since 1984. During his tenure as CEO, the company spun off two major divisions, first the hospital products business Hospira, which Pfizer (PFE) bought in 2015, and then AbbVie.

“One of the primary goals in my career has been to leave the Company well positioned for the people who count on us,” White said in a statement. “Today, the Company is the strongest it has been during my tenure, and I am confident that Robert will lead Abbott successfully into the future.”

Looking forward. White will serve as CEO through the end of March, when Ford takes over. He will remain executive chairman of the Abbott board, a position he currently holds.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.