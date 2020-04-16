Abbott Labs Beats Earnings Expectations but Suspends Guidance

Abbott reported earnings per share of 65 cents for the quarter, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus of 61 cents. The company reported revenue of $7.7 billion, 2.5% better on a reported basis than a year earlier.

Medical-device firm Abbott Laboratories announced first-quarter earnings Thursday morning that slightly beat Wall Street expectations, but shares of the stock were lower in premarket trading.

Abbott (ticker: ABT) reported earnings per share of 65 cents for the quarter, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus of 61 cents. The company reported revenue of $7.7 billion, 2.5% better on a reported basis than a year earlier.

The company suspended its previously announced guidance for the full 2020 fiscal year, citing uncertainties around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abbott sells two Covid-19 tests that have drawn a lot of attention in recent weeks. Its rapid point-of-care Covid-19 test, which can return a result in 5 minutes, was introduced at the end of March. A test that runs on its m2000 RealTime System, which can process 47 Covid-19 tests in 24 hours, was approved on an emergency basis on March 18.

On Wednesday, the company introduced a third Covid-19 test, this one an antibody test that can tell whether a person has ever been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19. The test runs on an Abbott laboratory instrument called the Architect i1000SR or the Architect i2000SR, which can run more than 100 of the tests an hour. The company said it expected to ship 1 million of the tests this month.

The company said global sales in its diagnostic division were $1.8 billion in the quarter, down 0.8% from a year earlier on a reported basis. Sales in its nutrition division were $1.9 billion, up 6.3% on a reported basis, driven by Americans stocking up in late March largely on the company’s infant nutritional products. Sales in the company’s established pharmaceuticals division were up 5.2% since the same quarter last year, while medical-device sales were up 1.4%.

The company left its quarterly dividend unchanged at 36 cents a share. Around 9 a.m., the stock was down 0.8%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3%.

Abbott scheduled a conference call with investors for 8 a.m. Central time.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

