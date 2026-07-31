Abbott Laboratories vs. Johnson & Johnson: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Abbott Laboratories leverages a diversified portfolio across medical devices and diagnostics, bolstered by its recent acquisition of Exact Sciences.

Johnson & Johnson maintains superior net margins and massive scale within its pharmaceutical and medical technology divisions.

Which healthcare giant offers the better balance of growth and value for your 2026 investment portfolio?

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Choosing between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) involves weighing steady growth against massive scale. Both healthcare giants offer stability, but which represents the superior investment for you in 2026?

Abbott focuses on high-tech diagnostics and life-saving medical devices, while Johnson & Johnson operates as a pharmaceutical powerhouse with a growing medtech division. Investors often compare them because they are cornerstones of the healthcare sector, providing consistent dividends and exposure to global demographic trends such as aging populations.

The case for Abbott Laboratories

Abbott is a healthcare leader providing diagnostics, nutrition, and cardiovascular tools to a global audience. Its March 2026 acquisition of Exact Sciences added advanced cancer diagnostics to its portfolio. Management notes that no single customer loss would materially hurt the business. This diversified approach makes it a staple among medical device stocks for many portfolios.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $44.3 billion, representing growth of roughly 5.5% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of close to $6.5 billion for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of 14.7%. While revenue has grown steadily, this net margin was lower than the 31.9% recorded in 2024, reflecting the costs associated with its large-scale business shifts and recent acquisitions.

Its current, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.65x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, with lower ratios indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow, which is the cash left after paying for capital expenditures, was nearly $7.4 billion for the fiscal 2025.

The case for Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson operates through Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments, serving a massive network of retailers and healthcare professionals. A major strategic shift is underway as the company prepares to separate its Orthopaedics unit by late 2027. This move aims to sharpen focus on high-growth pharmaceutical and medical technology businesses. The organization remains one of the largest and most influential players in the global healthcare market.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $94.2 billion, representing about 6% growth over the previous year. Net income for the period was $26.8 billion, a significant increase from the $14.1 billion reported in the prior year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.6x. This means the company uses about the same debt relative to its equity as Abbott, and with both it remains within a generally manageable range. The debt-to-equity metric compares total debt to shareholders' equity, providing insight into how the company finances its operations. Free cash flow reached nearly $19.7 billion for the fiscal year.

Risk profile comparison

Abbott faces several headwinds, including significant legal exposure from class action lawsuits related to infant formula safety and product liability. The $21 billion acquisition of Exact Sciences in 2026 also added roughly $20 billion in new debt, which could limit financial flexibility. Furthermore, as a data-reliant entity, the company remains vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches and strict regulatory oversight from global agencies. Ongoing litigation and potential manufacturing compliance costs continue to be primary areas of concern for management and investors alike.

Johnson & Johnson is navigating its own set of challenges, most notably a $5.5 billion talc-related settlement reached in July 2026. The company is also managing a supply chain restructuring that may cost up to $750 million in its Innovative Medicine segment. Legislative changes, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, subject key drugs to government price negotiations, creating uncertainty for long-term revenue. Additionally, the business faces competition from Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) and other firms producing biosimilars, which are low-cost versions of its high-revenue biologics.

Valuation comparison

Abbott Laboratories trades at a lower Forward P/E, which measures price against future earnings estimates, and a lower P/S ratio than its peer.

Metric Abbott Laboratories Johnson & Johnson Forward P/E 19.1x 22.0x P/S ratio 4.0x 6.5x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Johnson & Johnson, is an overlooked behemoth compared to faster growers in the biotech sector. The business has 28 products and platforms that generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Its pharmaceuticals arm, Innovative Medicine, has had two FDA approvals recently, and has two more approved drug product launches this year in the E.U. and U.S. Innovative Medicine is 65% of JNJ's annual revenue and appears to have a robust pipeline beyond those pending products. MedTech, its other arm, sells a wide range of healthcare products, including wound care, surgical instruments and implants, hip and knee replacements, and spinal implants. The recent buy of Atraverse Medical bolsters that business. Revenue for JNJ is expected to rise to $101 billion in the current fiscal year.

Abbott Labs's recent quarterly results and its guidance for fiscal 2026 presented investors with a mixed bag. The Medical Device segment, led by cardiovascular devices, brought solid growth, but Abbott is seeing a slowdown in new users for its glucose monitoring system FreeStyle Libre CGM. The Nutrition business continues to show weakness as Abbott discounts prices to increase volume.

Abbott’s strengths are that Exact Sciences adds a cancer screening arm, and folds in the popular Cologuard product to its portfolio. Abbott should be able to power sales outside the U.S. for Cologuard. For 2026, Abbott should get company-wide sales over $50 billion, which would be about 13% year-over-year growth.

Both businesses are trading at reasonable forward P/E ratios. The lower P/S ratio is plus for Abbott Labs for those looking to get in to one of these stocks at a good price. Abbott’s better expected sales growth this year, of 13% compared to about 7.5% for JNJ, gives it the nod as the better buy in 2026.





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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories and Amgen. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.