Abbott Laboratories vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Abbott Laboratories offers a highly diversified revenue stream across medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and generic medicines.

Intuitive Surgical maintains a dominant position in robotic-assisted surgery with a high-margin, recurring revenue business model.

Which medical device leader provides the better balance of growth and stability for your investment portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories ›

Choosing between established stability and high-tech growth often defines a portfolio. Whether you prefer the diversified reach of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or the specialized dominance of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), both offer compelling paths.

Abbott operates a broad healthcare empire spanning baby formula to heart valves, providing steady cash flows across market cycles. Intuitive Surgical focuses intensely on robotic-assisted surgery, benefiting from an ecosystem that generates significant recurring revenue. This comparison involves weighing broad diversification against narrow, high-margin specialization in the healthcare sector.

The case for Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates across four primary segments, including medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals. It sells these products globally to a diverse customer base of wholesalers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. In March 2026, the company completed its acquisition of Exact Sciences Corporation, a move designed to expand its presence in the cancer diagnostics market.

Financial results show the scale of these operations. In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $44.3 billion, up roughly 5.7% from the previous year. Net income for the same period was close to $6.5 billion, while the company maintained a net margin of approximately 14.7%.

As an established player among medical device stocks, Abbott maintains a sturdy balance sheet. According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.3x, which measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio, which gauges the ability to cover short-term obligations with short-term assets, stood at approximately 1.6x, and the company generated roughly $7.4 billion in free cash flow.

The case for Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical provides a robotic-assisted surgical ecosystem, primarily through its da Vinci and Ion platforms. The company generates revenue by selling these systems to hospitals and then providing the ongoing instruments, accessories, and services required for procedures. In early 2026, the company strengthened its international footprint by bringing several European distribution businesses in-house through strategic acquisitions.

Growth has remained robust for the robotic surgery pioneer. In FY 2025, revenue reached close to $10.1 billion, which was a significant increase of approximately 20.5% over the prior year. Net income for the period was roughly $2.9 billion, supported by a healthy net margin of nearly 28.4%.

Financial health remains a core strength for the company. As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.0x, indicating the company has virtually no debt relative to its equity. The current ratio was approximately 4.9x, and free cash flow reached nearly $2.5 billion. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 26.0% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Abbott Laboratories faces several headwinds, including product liability and legal exposure related to its infant formula and spinal cord stimulators. The $20 billion in debt incurred to acquire Exact Sciences has also significantly increased its total indebtedness, reducing financial flexibility and increasing its sensitivity to interest rate changes. Furthermore, the company remains under intense regulatory scrutiny from the FDA regarding its manufacturing and marketing claims.

Intuitive Surgical must navigate complex global regulations and potential delays in regulatory reviews for its new products. The company is also vulnerable to cybersecurity threats that could compromise its connected surgical systems or patient data privacy. Additionally, the robotic-assisted surgery market is increasingly competitive, and consolidation among healthcare providers could lead to downward pressure on system pricing and profit margins.

Valuation comparison

Abbott Laboratories offers a significantly lower entry point based on sales and future earnings estimates compared to the premium valuation assigned to Intuitive Surgical.

Metric Abbott Laboratories Intuitive Surgical Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 17.1x 38.7x 24.8x P/S ratio 3.7x 14.2x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both of these companies appear to be good choices for a long-term investor’s portfolio. Both are leaders in their medical technology niches, and both have strong performance and growth potential. And although one may have slightly higher growth potential than the other, there are two other key differences driving investors’ choice.

Intuitive Surgical is the maker of the da Vinci robotic surgery platform. It’s installed in over 7,500 hospitals worldwide, and this technology has treated more than 20 million patients. It trades at a premium valuation relative to the broader medical technology and healthcare sectors, largely driven by its “razor-and-blades” model of recurring revenue from the sale of its instruments and accessories. It also benefits from high switching costs. However, it does not pay a dividend.

Abbott Laboratories is diversified. Its operations include pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, nutritional products, and medical devices. Its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system has driven growth in recent years, and its March 2026 acquisition of Exact Sciences represents another major expansion into cancer diagnosis. Abbott has a long track record of dividend increases, demonstrating it has the cash flow and stability to support them.

Investors seeking higher growth potential may prefer Intuitive Surgical. But for those looking for steady growth and dividend income, Abbott Laboratories is the stock I would choose.

Should you buy stock in Abbott Laboratories right now?

Before you buy stock in Abbott Laboratories, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Abbott Laboratories wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $385,055!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,228,089!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 1, 2026.

Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories and Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.