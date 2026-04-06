Abbott Laboratories Takes Over #44 Spot From Palo Alto Networks

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) has taken over the #44 spot from Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Abbott Laboratories versus Palo Alto Networks, Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ABT plotted in blue; PANW plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ABT vs. PANW:

ABT is currently trading down about 0.4%, while PANW is off about 1.9% midday Monday.

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