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Abbott Laboratories Takes Over #44 Spot From Palo Alto Networks

April 06, 2026 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) has taken over the #44 spot from Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Abbott Laboratories versus Palo Alto Networks, Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ABT plotted in blue; PANW plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ABT vs. PANW:

ABT,PANW Relative Performance Chart

ABT is currently trading down about 0.4%, while PANW is off about 1.9% midday Monday.

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Also see:
 Larry Robbins Stock Picks
 HEPA Average Annual Return
 Top Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

ABT
PANW

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