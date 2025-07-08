Abbott Laboratories Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $143.56, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.39% increase from the previous average price target of $136.22.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Abbott Laboratories among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $142.00 $132.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $145.00 $133.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $147.00 $136.00 David Lewis Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $117.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $159.00 $158.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Raises Hold $137.00 $135.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Abbott Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Abbott Laboratories's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Abbott Laboratories's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Abbott Laboratories: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Abbott Laboratories showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.95% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abbott Laboratories's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Abbott Laboratories adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

