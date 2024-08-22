Abbott Laboratories Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $127.2, a high estimate of $143.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has decreased by 0.04% from the previous average price target of $127.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Abbott Laboratories is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanna Wiensch Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $119.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $143.00 $140.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $120.00 $125.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $121.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Abbott Laboratories: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Abbott Laboratories's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abbott Laboratories's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Abbott Laboratories adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

