Abbott Laboratories Stock (ABT) Opinions on Q2 Earnings and Guidance Update

Recent discussions on X about Abbott Laboratories (ABT) have centered on the company’s latest quarterly earnings and guidance updates. Posts on the platform highlight a mixed reaction to the healthcare giant’s performance, with some noting a strong earnings beat for Q2 driven by robust demand for medical devices. However, there’s notable concern over the lower-than-expected Q3 EPS guidance, which has sparked debates about future growth prospects.

Additionally, chatter on X reflects intrigue over analyst upgrades and the stock’s price movement following a dip attributed to the guidance revision. Some users have pointed out the potential for long-term value in what they describe as a resilient, high-quality business, while others remain cautious due to the near-term outlook. This dynamic has kept the conversation lively and polarized among investors tracking the stock.

Abbott Laboratories Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/06.

on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/06. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

Abbott Laboratories Insider Trading Activity

Abbott Laboratories insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Abbott Laboratories Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,357 institutional investors add shares of Abbott Laboratories stock to their portfolio, and 1,427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Abbott Laboratories Government Contracts

We have seen $115,838,725 of award payments to $ABT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Abbott Laboratories Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

Abbott Laboratories Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lawrence Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $142.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $141.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Matthew Taylor from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $135.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 David Lewis from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 07/15/2025

