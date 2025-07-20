Stocks
Abbott Laboratories Stock (ABT) Opinions on Q2 Earnings and Guidance Update

July 20, 2025 — 01:02 pm EDT

Recent discussions on X about Abbott Laboratories (ABT) have centered on the company’s latest quarterly earnings and guidance updates. Posts on the platform highlight a mixed reaction to the healthcare giant’s performance, with some noting a strong earnings beat for Q2 driven by robust demand for medical devices. However, there’s notable concern over the lower-than-expected Q3 EPS guidance, which has sparked debates about future growth prospects.

Additionally, chatter on X reflects intrigue over analyst upgrades and the stock’s price movement following a dip attributed to the guidance revision. Some users have pointed out the potential for long-term value in what they describe as a resilient, high-quality business, while others remain cautious due to the near-term outlook. This dynamic has kept the conversation lively and polarized among investors tracking the stock.

Abbott Laboratories Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Abbott Laboratories Insider Trading Activity

Abbott Laboratories insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT B FORD (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 285,388 shares for an estimated $37,435,200
  • HUBERT L ALLEN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,788 shares for an estimated $24,342,303.
  • LISA D EARNHARDT (EVP AND GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,367 shares for an estimated $12,227,296.
  • DANIEL GESUA SIVE SALVADORI (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 23,771 shares for an estimated $3,054,573
  • LOUIS H. MORRONE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,755 shares for an estimated $490,326.
  • SALLY E. BLOUNT sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $337,116
  • ANDREA F WAINER (RETIRED EVP) sold 949 shares for an estimated $131,123
  • MARY K MORELAND (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 791 shares for an estimated $109,292
  • JOHN A. JR. MCCOY (VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651
  • ERIC SHROFF (Senior Vice President) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651

Abbott Laboratories Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,357 institutional investors add shares of Abbott Laboratories stock to their portfolio, and 1,427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Abbott Laboratories Government Contracts

We have seen $115,838,725 of award payments to $ABT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Abbott Laboratories Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

Abbott Laboratories Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Lawrence Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $142.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $141.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Matthew Taylor from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $135.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 07/15/2025
  • David Lewis from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 07/15/2025

