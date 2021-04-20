Markets
ABT

Abbott Laboratories Shares Sink on Mixed Q1; New Dividend Declared

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Few investors like when one of their investments posts a mixed quarter. That seemed to be the dynamic behind Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Tuesday, following the release of its Q1 of fiscal 2021 results.

For the quarter, the pharmaceutical-sector mainstay earned $10.5 billion in revenue, which was over 35% better than in the same period last year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income came in at just under $2.37 billion ($1.32 per share) -- more than double the Q1 2020 figure.

Although Abbott didn't hit the average analyst estimate of $10.69 billion on the top line, its per-share adjusted net profit beat the $1.27 forecast by those prognosticators.

Face mask on top of $100 bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

Abbott's double-digit increases were helped by sales of COVID-testing products, which collectively brought in $2.2 billion during the quarter. Zooming out, all four of the company's business units (nutrition, diagnostics, established pharmaceuticals, and medical devices) enjoyed sales increases, ranging widely from established pharmaceuticals' 2.5% to the nearly 120% of diagnostics.

This is giving Abbott the confidence to predict robust adjusted earnings growth for the full year. The company reiterated its guidance for at least $5 per share in 2021, well up from the previous-year's $3.65. Revenue guidance wasn't provided.

As for one of the company's most attractive features as a stock -- its long-standing quarterly dividend -- a new payout has been declared. The upcoming dividend of $0.45 per share will be paid on May 17 to stockholders of record as of April 15. At the most recent closing share price, it yields 1.5%.

Abbott stock closed 3.6% lower on Tuesday, a steeper fall than the 0.7% decline of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular