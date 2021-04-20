Abbott Laboratories Shares Sink on Mixed Q1; New Dividend Declared

Few investors like when one of their investments posts a mixed quarter. That seemed to be the dynamic behind Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Tuesday, following the release of its Q1 of fiscal 2021 results.

For the quarter, the pharmaceutical-sector mainstay earned $10.5 billion in revenue, which was over 35% better than in the same period last year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income came in at just under $2.37 billion ($1.32 per share) -- more than double the Q1 2020 figure.

Although Abbott didn't hit the average analyst estimate of $10.69 billion on the top line, its per-share adjusted net profit beat the $1.27 forecast by those prognosticators.

Image source: Getty Images.

Abbott's double-digit increases were helped by sales of COVID-testing products, which collectively brought in $2.2 billion during the quarter. Zooming out, all four of the company's business units (nutrition, diagnostics, established pharmaceuticals, and medical devices) enjoyed sales increases, ranging widely from established pharmaceuticals' 2.5% to the nearly 120% of diagnostics.

This is giving Abbott the confidence to predict robust adjusted earnings growth for the full year. The company reiterated its guidance for at least $5 per share in 2021, well up from the previous-year's $3.65. Revenue guidance wasn't provided.

As for one of the company's most attractive features as a stock -- its long-standing quarterly dividend -- a new payout has been declared. The upcoming dividend of $0.45 per share will be paid on May 17 to stockholders of record as of April 15. At the most recent closing share price, it yields 1.5%.

Abbott stock closed 3.6% lower on Tuesday, a steeper fall than the 0.7% decline of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.