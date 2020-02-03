Markets
ABT

Abbott Laboratories Reports Rise In Q2 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $1.8 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $25.8 million from $24.4 million last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $2.7 Mln. vs. $1.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $25.8 Mln vs. $24.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $103 - $106 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular