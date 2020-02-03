Abbott Laboratories Reports Rise In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $1.8 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $25.8 million from $24.4 million last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $2.7 Mln. vs. $1.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $25.8 Mln vs. $24.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $103 - $106 Mln

