Abbott Laboratories Remains In Favor With London Investment Manager, New Filing Shows

Added 66,275 Abbott Laboratories shares; estimated trade value of ~$8.70 million based on the quarterly average price

Post-trade stake: 940,187 shares, valued at $125.93 million

Abbott Laboratories position is 2.01% of fund AUM, placing it outside CCLA’s top five holdings

CCLA Investment Management disclosed a purchase of 66,275 shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) , estimated at ~$8.70 million based on the quarterly average price, in its SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025, filed on October 14, 2025.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 14, 2025, CCLA Investment Management increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories by 66,275 shares. The estimated value of the added shares was $8,700,002. This brings CCLA’s total position to 940,187 shares, worth $125.93 million at quarter-end.

CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories, which now represents 2.01% of fund AUM, outside its top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $369.63 million (5.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $345.87 million (5.5% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $268.96 million (4.3% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:AVGO: $207.92 million (3.3% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NYSE:V: $180.65 million (2.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of October 13, 2025, Abbott Laboratories shares were priced at $131.38, up 12.05% over the past year; the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by 0.68 percentage points in the past year.

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $43.11 billion Net Income (TTM) $13.94 billion Dividend Yield 1.76% Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $131.38

Abbott Laboratories generates revenue through a diversified portfolio including diagnostic systems, generic pharmaceuticals, nutritional products, and medical devices.

The company operates a global, multi-segment business model focused on developing, manufacturing, and selling healthcare products to hospitals, laboratories, clinics, and consumers.

Primary customers include healthcare providers, hospitals, laboratories, and end consumers seeking medical devices, diagnostics, and nutritional products.

Abbott Laboratories is a leading global healthcare company with a broad product lineup spanning diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and established pharmaceuticals.

CCLA Investment Management, a London-based investment advisory company, recently disclosed an $8.7 million purchase of Abbott Labratories' stock during the third quarter. The purchase comes at an interesting time for Abbott, with the company reporting earnings on October 15, 2025.

In short, earnings were mixed for Abbott, with strength in the company's medical devices segment offset by weakness in its diagnostics and nutritionals businesses. Revenue fell short of analysts' expectations, and the stock fell by roughly 3% following the announcement.

Overall, Abbott has been a market-performing stock, with shares basically following the performance of the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. That said, shares have stood out within the healthcare sector, as measured by the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV). Abbott shares have generated a total return of 16% over the last 12 months, while the XLV has generated a return of (6%).

In summary, retail investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector may want to give Abbott Laboratories' stock a closer look off the back of its recent earnings report.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for estimating trade values.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stock holdings that an investment manager must disclose in regulatory filings.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, typically by value or percentage of AUM.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company as a percentage of its share price.

Outperforming: When an investment delivers better returns than a benchmark or index over a given period.

Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission: Official documents submitted to the SEC, often disclosing investment positions or changes.

Multi-segment business model: A company structure operating in several distinct business areas or product lines.

End consumers: Individuals who purchase and use a company’s products or services.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



