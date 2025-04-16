Markets
ABT

Abbott Laboratories Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

April 16, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter and reaffirmed its outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the second quarter, Abbott projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.23 to $1.27 per share. On average, 19 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.25 per share on organic sales growth of 7.5 to 8.5 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $5.15 per share on revenue growth of 5.87 percent to $44.41 billion for the year.

On February 21, 2025, the board of directors of Abbott declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025.

