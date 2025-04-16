Abbott Laboratories Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter and reaffirmed its outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the second quarter, Abbott projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.23 to $1.27 per share. On average, 19 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.25 per share on organic sales growth of 7.5 to 8.5 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $5.15 per share on revenue growth of 5.87 percent to $44.41 billion for the year.

On February 21, 2025, the board of directors of Abbott declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.