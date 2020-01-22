Markets
ABT

Abbott Laboratories Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.05 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $0.65 billion, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 billion or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $8.31 billion from $7.77 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $8.31 Bln vs. $7.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 to $0.71

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular