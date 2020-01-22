Abbott Laboratories Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.05 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $0.65 billion, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 billion or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $8.31 billion from $7.77 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $8.31 Bln vs. $7.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 to $0.71

