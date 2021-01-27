Abbott Laboratories Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.16 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.61 billion or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $10.70 billion from $8.31 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.61 Bln. vs. $1.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $10.70 Bln vs. $8.31 Bln last year.

