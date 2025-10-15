Markets
ABT

Abbott Laboratories Q3 Profit Inline With Estimates

October 15, 2025 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released earnings for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.644 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.646 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.278 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $11.369 billion from $10.635 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.644 Bln. vs. $1.646 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $11.369 Bln vs. $10.635 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.