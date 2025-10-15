Abbott Laboratories Q3 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released earnings for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.644 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.646 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.278 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $11.369 billion from $10.635 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.644 Bln. vs. $1.646 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $11.369 Bln vs. $10.635 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.