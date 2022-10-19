Abbott Laboratories Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.44 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $2.10 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $10.41 billion from $10.93 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.44 Bln. vs. $2.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $10.41 Bln vs. $10.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.17 to $5.23

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.