Abbott Laboratories Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.23 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $0.96 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 billion or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $8.85 billion from $8.08 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.76 Bln. vs. $1.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.98 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $8.85 Bln vs. $8.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55

