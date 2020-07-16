Abbott Laboratories Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $537 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $1006 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $7.33 billion from $7.98 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.02 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $7.33 Bln vs. $7.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25

