Abbott Laboratories Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.325 billion, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $1.225 billion, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.919 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $10.358 billion from $9.964 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.325 Bln. vs. $1.225 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $10.358 Bln vs. $9.964 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 - $1.27 Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 - $5.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.