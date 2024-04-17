Abbott Laboratories Q1 Earnings Fall, But Ups Annual Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full-year, Abbott (ABT) has raised its earnings outlook.

Abbott now projects earnings per share of $3.25 - $3.40 for the full year, up from the previous outlook of $3.20 - $3.40. Excluding special items, earnings per share is now expected in the range of $4.55 - $4.70, up from $4.50 - $4.70, guided earlier.

On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.59 per share for the year.

For the second quarter Abbott sees earnings per share in the range of $0.69 - $0.73. Excluding one-time items, earnings per share is expected between $1.08 and $1.12, The consensus estimate stands at $1.12.

For the first quarter, Abbott revealed earnings that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.73 billion or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $9.96 billion from $9.75 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.23 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.96 Bln vs. $9.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $4.70

