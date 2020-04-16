Abbott Laboratories Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $564 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $672 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $7.73 billion from $7.54 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.16 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $7.73 Bln vs. $7.54 Bln last year.

