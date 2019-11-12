Abbott Laboratories Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.5 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $25.7 million from $24.3 million last year.

