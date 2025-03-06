Abbott Laboratories Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ABT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Abbott Laboratories. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 72% bullish and 9% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,820, and 10 calls, totaling $728,484.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $145.0 for Abbott Laboratories over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Abbott Laboratories's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Abbott Laboratories's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Abbott Laboratories 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.25 $21.95 $22.25 $115.00 $277.9K 1.2K 127 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $3.65 $3.05 $3.65 $132.00 $91.2K 202 1 ABT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $17.55 $16.45 $16.95 $120.00 $83.0K 533 49 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.8 $5.75 $5.8 $145.00 $73.6K 321 128 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.85 $6.7 $6.85 $135.00 $45.2K 1.1K 235

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Abbott Laboratories's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,532,529, the price of ABT is down by -2.37%, reaching $134.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Abbott Laboratories

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $157.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Abbott Laboratories, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Abbott Laboratories, targeting a price of $154.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Abbott Laboratories with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

