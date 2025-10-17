Abbott Laboratories' October Price Plunge Is a Signal to Buy

Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) October price plunge is a signal to buy, as analyst and institutional trends suggest they, too, will be buying the stock. Analyst trends revealed by MarketBeat data include increasing coverage with newly initiated ratings appearing within days of the Q3 earnings release. Coverage is rising, sentiment has firmed over the preceding two quarters, and the price targets are rising.

The consensus forecast a 10% gain ahead of the release, sufficient for a new all-time high, while the high-end range adds another 10%.

The institutional group has been consistently purchasing this healthcare stock throughout the year. The data tracked by MarketBeat shows that they have been buying at approximately $1.50 for each $1.00 sold over the past 12 months, and activity ramped higher in the back half, topping $3.25 to $1 as of mid-October. Their activity provides a solid support base, with them owning 75% of the stock, and a tailwind for price action reflected in the charts.

The ABT chart reflects a market in a long-term uptrend, consolidating ahead of its next significant movement. The monthly view shows ABT stock is pulling back from recent peaks but still in rebound mode, forming a Bullish Flag Pattern following the October 2023 trend-line bounce and price reversal confirmed earlier this year.

Abbott’s price action may consolidate at this level through year-end, but it is setting up to reach higher prices in 2026, driven by its growth, earnings quality, and capital returns. The move to new highs is long-term and significant, as it would break the market out of its range, setting it up for a $30 or 30% stock price increase.

Abbott Laboratories Q3 Release Is No Reason to Sell This Stock

Abbott Laboratories' Q3 release was tepid relative to the analysts’ consensus forecast, but it did not provide a reason to sell the stock. Revenue growth missed the consensus forecast by a narrow 0.17% margin, but it was offset by 6.9% reported revenue growth and a substantial margin.

Additionally, foreign exchange, which has been a headwind for S&P 500 businesses, has become a tailwind, positively impacting revenue and earnings during the quarter.

The revenue growth was driven by strength in U.S. and International markets, led by the 9.9% increase in international sales, with growth in three primary reporting segments. Diagnostics was the weak link, down 7.8% organically, but this was due to COVID-19-related sales, which are not core to the business.

Other segments produced much better results, led by 12.5% organic growth in Medical Devices and 7.1% in Established Pharmaceuticals.

The margin news is good. The company widened its adjusted operating margin by 40 basis points, resulting in leveraged income growth. Operating earnings increased by 10.6% while the net grew by 7.5%, leaving the adjusted EPS at $1.30, as expected and up 7.45% year over year.

The critical takeaway is that the business's diversified model sustains growth and solid margins, supporting the capital return outlook.

Abbott Laboratories' Dividend Is Reliable and Growing

Abbott Laboratories' dividend is reliable and expected to grow at a high-single- to low-double-digit pace for the foreseeable future.

The company is a Dividend King with over 50 years of annual increases, pays only 45% of its earnings guidance, and shows significant earnings growth in its forecast.

The long-term consensus targets have Abbott growing its earnings at a low-double-digit pace for at least the next five years, sufficient to cover distribution increases without impairing the company’s financial health or ability to invest in growth.

Its diversified product portfolio across diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and branded generics also provides multiple revenue streams, helping buffer against sector-specific slowdowns.

With a strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow, Abbott remains well-positioned to sustain both growth investments and rising shareholder returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.