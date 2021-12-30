Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.47

The board of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.47. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Abbott Laboratories' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Abbott Laboratories was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 10.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:ABT Historic Dividend December 30th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from US$1.92 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.88. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Abbott Laboratories has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 44% per annum. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Abbott Laboratories' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Abbott Laboratories is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Abbott Laboratories that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.