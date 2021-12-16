Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.47

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will increase its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.47. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Abbott Laboratories' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Abbott Laboratories was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 10.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 54%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:ABT Historic Dividend December 16th 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.92, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.88. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Abbott Laboratories has grown earnings per share at 44% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Abbott Laboratories Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Abbott Laboratories that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

