Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

Abbott Laboratories's next dividend payment will be US$0.45 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Abbott Laboratories has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $119.78. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Abbott Laboratories can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Abbott Laboratories paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Abbott Laboratories earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Abbott Laboratories has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Abbott Laboratories dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Abbott Laboratories worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Abbott Laboratories's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. To summarise, Abbott Laboratories looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So while Abbott Laboratories looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Abbott Laboratories you should be aware of.

