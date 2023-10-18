News & Insights

Markets
ABT

Abbott Laboratories Lifts Midpoint Of FY23 Earnings Outlook Range - Update

October 18, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical major Abbott Laboratories (ABT), while announcing flat earnings and weak revenues in its third quarter, on Wednesday raised the midpoint of its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance on a reported and adjusted basis.

For the year, the company now expects earnings per share of $3.14 to $3.18 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.42 to $4.46.

The company previously expected earnings per share of $3.02 to $3.22 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.50 for the full-year 2023.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.18 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $1.44 billion, or $0.82 per share, compared to $1.44 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Abbott reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 billion or $1.14 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $10.14 billion from $10.41 billion last year.

In pre-market activity, Abbott shares are trading at $94.20, up 2.24% on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.