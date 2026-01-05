Markets
Abbott Laboratories Launches Libre Assist To Deliver Personalized Meal Guidance

January 05, 2026 — 10:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Monday announced the launch of Libre Assist, a new feature within the Libre app designed to help people with diabetes in the U.S.

The recently launched feature lets users know how the foods they eat affect their glucose levels and provide tips to reduce the glucose impact.

Notably, Libre Assist does not require any additional monthly fees, additional purchases or separate prescription.

Marc Taub, vice president of technical operations for Abbott's diabetes care business, commented, "That's why Abbott built Libre Assist1 - a free, and advanced predictive tool that delivers personalized meal guidance and works with our leading Libre technology to deliver real-time glucose insights."

Currently, ABT is trading at $123.31, down 0.71 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

