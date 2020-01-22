Abbott Laboratories Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) initiated earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.35 to $2.45 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share on organic sales growth of 7.0 to 8.0 percent, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.60 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.40 to $0.42 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.69 to $0.71 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

On December 13, 2019, the board of directors of Abbott increased the company's quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to $0.36 per share, payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2020 on February 14, 2020.

