ABBOTT LABORATORIES Earnings Results: $ABT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ABBOTT LABORATORIES ($ABT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $10,358,000,000, missing estimates of $10,502,119,481 by $-144,119,481.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ABT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Insider Trading Activity

ABBOTT LABORATORIES insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,214 institutional investors add shares of ABBOTT LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 1,282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Government Contracts

We have seen $128,764,792 of award payments to $ABT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ABBOTT LABORATORIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.