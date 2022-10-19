Abbott Laboratories Boosts FY22 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.75 to $3.81 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.17 to $5.23 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings of at least $3.50 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $4.90 per share.

On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.05 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the guidance assumes COVID-19 testing-related sales of $7.8 billion, which includes sales of $7.3 billion through September 2022 and projected sales of $0.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

On September 15, 2022, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.