Abbott Laboratories Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of $3.55 to $3.6 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $5.00 to $5.10 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings from continuing operations in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, reflecting strong double-digit growth from last year.

On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.45 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On September 15, 2021, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.