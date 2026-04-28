Abbott Laboratories (BIT:1ABT) Price Target Decreased by 10.05% to 102.05

The average one-year price target for Abbott Laboratories (BIT:1ABT) has been revised to €102.05 / share. This is a decrease of 10.05% from the prior estimate of €113.46 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €77.70 to a high of €125.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.84% from the latest reported closing price of €78.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an decrease of 1,034 owner(s) or 24.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ABT is 0.33%, an increase of 34.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.42% to 1,422,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 63,229K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,615K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ABT by 6.79% over the last quarter.

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 39,319K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 99.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ABT by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 39,169K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,769K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ABT by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 38,407K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,542K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ABT by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 23,457K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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