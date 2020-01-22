Abbott Laboratories Beats Revenue Expectations With Balanced Growth

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) released its fourth-quarter report Wednesday morning, beating expectations for revenue and meeting its guidance for earnings per share. Shares were up by about 3% on the news.

For the quarter, revenue rose by 7.1% year over year to $8.31 billion compared to analysts' consensus estimate of $8.26 billion, and was up 8.5% after excluding foreign currency effects and a discontinued business. Adjusted earnings per share were up 17.3% to $0.95, precisely hitting the midpoint of the guidance range management provided three months ago.

Abbott's largest segment, medical devices, provided its strongest sales gain -- 11.3%, excluding foreign currency impacts. Sales of the company's continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre, increased 62%, and sales of the MitraClip heart valve implant product grew 29%.

Image source: Getty Images.

Abbott's other three segments delivered solid growth as well, led by its branded generic drug business targeted at emerging markets, which had organic growth of 10%. The diagnostics unit's sales grew by 6.4%, and the nutrition segment had organic sales growth of 5.8%.

Management's newly released guidance for 2020 forecasts sales growth of between 7% and 8%, excluding currency impacts, which is above the 6.4% growth that analysts have been modeling. The company expects adjusted EPS for the year to fall in the $3.55 to $3.65 range, which would be growth of 11% at the midpoint. That's consistent with analysts' consensus estimate.

Abbott's well-managed, diversified healthcare business is a model of consistency, hitting its guidance quarter after quarter, and the market is applauding that quality today, to the benefit of shareholders in this Dividend Aristocrat.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Jim Crumly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.