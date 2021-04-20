Abbott Laboratories Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021. For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of at least $3.74 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of at least $5.00 per share, reflects a growth of more than 35 percent from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.04 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We're particularly pleased with the growing momentum of several recently launched products and continue to forecast more than 35 percent EPS growth for the year," said Robert Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.