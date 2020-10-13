Dividends
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ABT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $111.05, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABT was $111.05, representing a -2.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.20 and a 80.25% increase over the 52 week low of $61.61.

ABT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). ABT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ABT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.91%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ABT as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)
  • AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT)
  • Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)
  • iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACT with an increase of 25.85% over the last 100 days. IEHS has the highest percent weighting of ABT at 8.8%.

