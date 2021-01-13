Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABT was $108.84, representing a -5.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.14 and a 76.66% increase over the 52 week low of $61.61.

ABT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Novartis AG (NVS). ABT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89. Zacks Investment Research reports ABT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.05%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABT as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)

DecideAct (ACT)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CFA with an increase of 17.54% over the last 100 days. IEHS has the highest percent weighting of ABT at 7.82%.

