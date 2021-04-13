Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $121.04, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABT was $121.04, representing a -5.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.54 and a 44.92% increase over the 52 week low of $83.52.

ABT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). ABT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports ABT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.85%, compared to an industry average of 16.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABT as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PJP with an increase of 15.86% over the last 100 days. IEHS has the highest percent weighting of ABT at 8.41%.

