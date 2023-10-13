Abbott Laboratories a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.3% Yield (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Abbott Laboratories is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.86% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $172,340,337 worth of ABT shares.
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Abbott Laboratories is $2.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/12/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ABT, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
ABT operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, among companies like Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG), and Stryker Corp (SYK).
