Abbott Lab Climbs After Reporting Q1 Profit That Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported first-quarter profit that beat estimates.

The company reaffirmed full-year earnings per share in a range of $4.30-$4.50. Analysts are looking for $4.39 per share. Excluding COVID-19 testing sales, the company now expects full-year organic sales growth of at least high single digits.

Currently, shares are at $109.98, up 5.59 percent from the previous close of $104.15 on a volume of 2,346,928.

