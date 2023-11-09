Abbott India's Q2 profit climbs on strong sales

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Abbott India ABOT.NS, the local unit of U.S. healthcare firm Abbott Laboratories ABT.N, reported a 17.7% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong sales in its mainstay pharmaceuticals segment.

Profit for the company, which makes pain-reliever ibuprofen under the brand name Brufen, rose to 3.13 billion rupees ($37.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier.

KEY CONTEXT

Waning price erosion in the U.S. market, which accounts for a significant share of Indian generic drug-makers' revenue, led to an 8.3% rise in Abbott's revenue, driving up profit.

Peers Cipla CIPL.NS and Dr Reddy's REDY.NS beat analysts' profit estimates while Gland Pharma GLAD.NS missed profit estimates.

Still, Abbott was hurt by production halts in Goa, where it has one of its two India plants, after customer complaints led to a voluntary recall of its antacid syrup starting August and left the company embroiled in a tussle with regulators in the state.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Abbott India Ltd

ABOT.NS

43.18

31.48

12.63

17.51

Buy

7

1.05

0.74

Gland Pharma Ltd

GLAD.NS

25.72

16.30

25.47

16.49

Buy

16

1.00

-

Cipla Ltd

CIPL.NS

24.21

14.42

10.53

17.96

Buy

35

1.00

0.68

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

REDY.NS

17.72

10.95

8.03

7.18

Hold

37

0.97

0.73

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPT STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.2540 Indian rupees

