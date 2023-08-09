Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Abbott India ABOT.NS, the Indian arm of U.S. healthcare firm Abbott Laboratories ABT.N, reported a 41% rise in its first-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strong sales in its mainstay pharmaceuticals segment.

The company, which makes pain-reliever ibuprofen under the brand name Brufen, said its profit rose to 2.90 billion rupees ($35.02 million), compared with 2.06 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 13.4% to 14.79 billion rupees for the quarter.

KEY CONTEXT

Abbott India, for which the pharmaceutical segment is the sole revenue generator, develops and distributes over 600 products in India, including vitamins, anti-allergic drugs and consumer care.

The company has reported a double-digit growth in its revenue for the past three quarters, led by falling operating expenses and steady sales.

Last month, peer GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals GLAX.NS posted an 11% rise in its first-quarter profit, helped by a steady vaccines business.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Abbott India Ltd

ABOT.NS

44.63

32.59

13.06

14.87

Buy

7

1.06

0.76

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GLAX.NS

37.12

26.54

5.72

4.93

Buy

6

0.98

2.28

Pfizer Ltd

PFIZ.NS

27.24

18.29

6.85

5.45

Strong Buy

5

0.87

0.89

Cipla Ltd

CIPL.NS

24.69

15.76

10.82

19.32

Buy

38

1.09

0.67

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL TO JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.8150 Indian rupees

APRIL TO JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3s91Chv

