Abbott India (NSEI:ABBOTINDIA) Price Target Increased by 6.81% to 28,022.90

The average one-year price target for Abbott India (NSEI:ABBOTINDIA) has been revised to 28,022.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.81% from the prior estimate of 26,235.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20,213.13 to a high of 34,650.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.31% from the latest reported closing price of 28,686.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott India. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBOTINDIA is 0.03%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 15K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.